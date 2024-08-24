Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 539 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,733,175 shares of company stock worth $782,773,546. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $466.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $450.73 and a 200-day moving average of $458.54.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

