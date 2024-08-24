Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 583 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores makes up 1.2% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.40. The company had a trading volume of 176,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,600. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.44 and a 52 week high of $401.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

