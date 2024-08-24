Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 633 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Tobam acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.1 %

MANH traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.51. 304,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,444. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.97 and a 1-year high of $266.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.47.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

