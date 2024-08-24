Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 690 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 414.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. EWA LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,281,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,309,939. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

