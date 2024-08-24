Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,861 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 9.5% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.23% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $16,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 251,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 60.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 48,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,278. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $19.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

