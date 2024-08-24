Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.11. 717,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.