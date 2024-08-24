Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 2,670 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.37. 235,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,216. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day moving average is $127.08.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

