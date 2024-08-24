Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 8,209 Shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the quarter. United States Gasoline Fund comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 22.9% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

United States Gasoline Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA UGA traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $63.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,579. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.47. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $76.08.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

