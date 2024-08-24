Capitol Family Office Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capitol Family Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 12.2% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

IWM traded up $6.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.31. 39,891,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,324,305. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

