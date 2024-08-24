Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $14.09 billion and approximately $261.39 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.83 or 0.04309328 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00042180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007840 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008265 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,157,110,715 coins and its circulating supply is 35,952,049,051 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

