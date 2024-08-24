Cartesi (CTSI) Trading Up 19% Over Last 7 Days

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $121.14 million and $8.69 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cartesi Token Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 827,375,402 tokens. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi (CTSI) is a utility token for the Cartesi platform, which aims to solve scalability and high costs in blockchain development. It brings mainstream programming tools to decentralized applications (DApps). CTSI is used as a crypto fuel for Noether, Cartesi’s side-chain for temporary data availability, and in the network’s staking mechanism. Cartesi is built around a Decentralized Computational Oracle, executing complex computations off-chain while maintaining security. CTSI incentivizes and rewards developers who build and deploy DApps on the Cartesi platform. Cartesi was co-founded by Erick de Moura, Augusto Teixeira, Colin Steil, and Diego Nehab. Erick de Moura is the CEO of Cartesi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars.

