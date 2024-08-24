Catalina Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,174 shares of company stock worth $8,635,073 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.52.

MU traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.85. 24,535,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,332,375. The stock has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average of $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

