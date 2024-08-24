Catalina Capital Group LLC Buys 572 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $3,203,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,269,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $642,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.29. 3,351,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,499,317. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $45.35.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

