Catalina Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Catalina Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,732 shares of company stock valued at $445,133 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $7.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.98. 512,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $317.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

