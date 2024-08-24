Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 192.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares in the company, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $60,570,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,679,718,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,827,328 shares of company stock worth $584,261,549 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.69. 12,284,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,546,652. The firm has a market cap of $608.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

