Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.88. 1,269,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,254. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.95. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

