Catalina Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,364,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 173,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 312,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 48,549 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.98. The stock had a trading volume of 810,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.