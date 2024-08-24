Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New $197,000 Investment in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPT. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE PPT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.65. 100,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,016. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

