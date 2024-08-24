Catalina Capital Group LLC Purchases 20 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,068.32.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $62.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,830.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,373. The company has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,801.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,692.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

