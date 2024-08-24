Catalina Capital Group LLC Purchases 7,026 Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 1,094.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 444,712 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $102,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TWKS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. 575,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,777. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.37 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

