Catalina Capital Group LLC Purchases 761 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 736.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.32. 81,303,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,612,938. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $702.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.