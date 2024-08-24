Catalina Capital Group LLC Sells 176 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Catalina Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $876.71.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX traded up $9.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $827.96. The stock had a trading volume of 532,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $787.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $796.30. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.