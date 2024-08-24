Catalina Capital Group LLC Takes $215,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 706.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTAP stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.12. 1,223,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus lifted their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

