Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Boosted by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,398 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.41. 2,181,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,098. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.50. The company has a market capitalization of $170.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

