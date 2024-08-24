Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,678,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,668,000 after acquiring an additional 110,108 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.8 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $6.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.