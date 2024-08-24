Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.22

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.22 and last traded at C$6.22, with a volume of 34858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.18.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02.

In other Cathedral Energy Services news, Senior Officer Lee Harns sold 1,000,000 shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$600,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Fawzi Irani sold 131,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$114,052.65. Also, Senior Officer Lee Harns sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$600,000.00. 21.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

