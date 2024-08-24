CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA opened at $101.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 248.59 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.32. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $104.84.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAVA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $562,002.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835 over the last 90 days.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.