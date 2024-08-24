Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

NYSE CPAC opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $476.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.66. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Sagil Capital LLP raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Free Report ) by 203.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,633 shares during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. makes up 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Further Reading

