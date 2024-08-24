Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CG

Insider Activity at Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65. Insiders purchased 11,012 shares of company stock worth $105,101 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CG opened at C$9.91 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.