Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.62

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.62 and last traded at $55.09, with a volume of 1269555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.66.

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 3.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,836.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.