Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.00.

NYSE:CRL opened at $205.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

