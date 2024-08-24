Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,477. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $272.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.