China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.49

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 18683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.
China Mengniu Dairy Stock Down 1.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.
China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6052 per share. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th.
About China Mengniu Dairy
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.
