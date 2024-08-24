Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.21.

CHR opened at C$2.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$1.99 and a 1-year high of C$3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$487.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

