Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.59

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.59 and last traded at C$10.53, with a volume of 289778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on CGX shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins upped their price target on Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.71.

The stock has a market cap of C$678.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.23.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

