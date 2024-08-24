Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of -0.01.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Citizens Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Citizens’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Stories

