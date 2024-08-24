Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of -0.01.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.80%.
Citizens Dividend Announcement
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
Featured Stories
