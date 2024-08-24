Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

CLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $245.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.48 and a 200 day moving average of $209.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.21. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $247.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

