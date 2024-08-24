Coin98 (C98) Reaches Market Cap of $116.61 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $116.61 million and $10.47 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001530 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002277 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,666,548 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

