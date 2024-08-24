Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,219 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,496.3% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 711,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 667,213 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 100,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $39.72. 872,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,016,941. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

