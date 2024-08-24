Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives $60.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

CBSH stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average is $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 997,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,476,149.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 6,424 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $417,624.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,747.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 997,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,476,149.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,281 shares of company stock worth $2,975,232. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,631,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,004,000 after buying an additional 259,127 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 232,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 63,266 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,226,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

