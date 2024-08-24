Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,681,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,443 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 749,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 63,888 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 426,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,777. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $229.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CVGI shares. StockNews.com cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVGI

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.