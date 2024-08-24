Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.20

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.20 and last traded at $94.16, with a volume of 16125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Up 1.6 %

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.6378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.37.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

(Get Free Report)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.