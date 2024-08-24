Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded Comstock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of LODE stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Comstock has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. Comstock had a net margin of 474.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leo M. Drozdoff acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LODE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Comstock by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,868,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock by 19.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 219,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

