Conflux Price Up 23.8% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $691.84 million and approximately $27.37 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,967.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.51 or 0.00565146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00103905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.11 or 0.00264368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00032156 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00040844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00073488 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,035,509,758 coins and its circulating supply is 4,335,499,199 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,035,268,351.95 with 4,335,268,339.13 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15828742 USD and is up 3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $36,634,778.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

