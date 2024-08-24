CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Down 6.8%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.69 and last traded at $89.07. Approximately 416,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 483,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.54.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.98.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,710,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

