Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Scotiabank

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.65.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after buying an additional 72,273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.