Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 125.8% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,644. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

