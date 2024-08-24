Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,042 shares of company stock worth $68,587,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded up $17.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $882.84. The stock had a trading volume of 416,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $828.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $805.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $885.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.