Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 789.5% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 88,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 78,828 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.1 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $480.00. 35,477,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,704,797. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.08.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

