Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PJUN. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 122,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 411.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 960,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,557,000 after acquiring an additional 773,051 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 248.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares during the period.

PJUN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. 17,290 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $442.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

